Former State Lawmaker Reveals Himself As Person Behind Billboards Showing Biden Dressed As Taliban Member

Scott Wagner, former Pennsylvania Senator revealed himself as the person responsible for putting up billboards in Pennsylvania.

“I’m not hiding from anybody, and that’s how I feel,” he stated, according to York Dispatch, “and I decided to put the billboards up.”

A billboard featuring President Joe Biden in tactical Taliban garb with text that reads, “Making The Taliban Great Again,” is on display along Interstate 83 in York County, Pennsylvania, according to York Dispatch. There are currently a total of 15 billboards with this picture on display around York County. The signs were put up by Scott Wagner, former Pennsylvania Senator, 28th district.

If you’ve driven along Interstate 83 in York County lately, chances are you’ve seen a giant billboard that features President Joe Biden in a military outfit along with the phrase “Making the Taliban Great Again.” So, who is responsible? https://t.co/5uzkOzYH52 — abc27 News (@abc27News) September 14, 2021

The former Senator said that he had many reasons for putting up the billboards which included his disdain for Biden’s pullout of Afghanistan.

“The pull out rushed through by President Biden had made us the laughing stock of the world,” he said. “The Taliban are openly stating that they ran the United States out of Afghanistan – they are now very emboldened,” Wagner said, according to Fox News.

Wagner added that the United States pulling out troops from Afghanistan was an effect of Biden’s ego and lack of information, “What do we say to families who lost loved ones in the Middle East – the country these people served and died for left Afghanistan with its tail between its legs,” he stated in an with Fox News. “It seems that President Biden was hell bent on rushing out of Afghanistan – his ego and lack on information is going to prove to be very bad for the United States.”(RELATED: Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘Absolutely Inspired’ Jihadists, Obama CIA Chief Says)

Former Pennsylvania State Senator @realScottWagner Scott Wagner paid for a billboard in York, Pennsylvania that depicts President Biden in Afghan garb holding an RPG, with the heading, “Making the Taliban great again!” pic.twitter.com/fhZzFFzSi6 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 15, 2021

PennDOT commented that it does not regulate the content of the billboards as long as the message is legal per federal and state laws, according to WFLA.

“The Department permits such outdoor advertising to private entities through an application process, bound by law and regulation. Specifically, the Outdoor Advertising Control Act of 1971 (Federal Law) and Title 67, PA Code, Chapter 445 (PA Commonwealth Regulation) do not regulate or control billboard advertising content. Generally, advertising content is protected by the First Amendment under the US Constitution,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schrefflersent said, according to WFLA.

Therefore, if the advertising message is legal per State or Federal laws and regulations, recourse is not warranted. While we understand the message on the Interstate 83 billboard may be unpleasant to some, it is our understanding that the message is legal. As such, the Department has no basis to require this message be changed,” the statement continued.