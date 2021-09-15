Victoria’s Secret Model Hits Back After Critics Say Nude Post With Her Baby Is ‘Child Pornography’

Elsa Hosk hit back after critics claimed her nude post with her 7-month-old daughter on Instagram was akin to “posting child pornography.”

“Wow,” the 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model wrote on her Instagram Story. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“Posting a picture where I’m with my baby naked is not child pornography,” she added. “It’s a normal thing. Happens everyday. All over the world. And if I choose to post that, that’s my choice. If some sick person on the internet thinks it’s porn that’s that person’s problem not mine. I refuse to live my life according to or in fear of sick people on the internet. I don’t live in that fear.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The supermodel wrote about how being naked with her baby “is the most beautiful” and her most “favorite thing” as she shared how being skin to skin with her child creates hormones that helps them both “connect” and have a “stronger bond.”

“Growing up in Sweden I was naked ALL the time, at beaches, at home, in public,…it was so natural to us and we were not taught that our bodies were something you had to hide away in fear of what strangers might think,” Elsa shared. “I think it created a very healthy relationship to nudity and to my own body. I never felt weird about being naked.”

“This photo was a beautiful moment captured by my boyfriend,” she added. “If you think it’s porn or a ‘thirst trap’ shame on you, not shame on me.”

Elsa and boyfriend Tom Daly welcomed their daughter Tuulikki in February.