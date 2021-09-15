White House Responds To Nicki Minaj Following COVID-19 Vaccine Claim About ‘Swollen’ Testicles

The White House has responded to Nicki Minaj following her COVID-19 vaccine claim about “swollen” testicles.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” a White House official shared Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘We Wasted So Much Time’: Trinidad And Tobago Health Minister Responds To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Swollen’ Testicles Claim)

The 38-year-old rapper also tweeted claiming she was invited to go the White House to speak to them after she revealed she wasn’t vaccinated and why she made that decision. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Allows Sex Offender Boyfriend To Star In Music Video)

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Minaj tweeted. “Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like ‘Legally Blonde’ so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the people who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3.” (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Calls MSNBC’s Joy Reid A ‘Lying C**n,’ Tells Meghan McCain To ‘Eat Sh*t’ In Vaccine Rant)

In a later post, the “Bang Bang” hitmaker tweeted reassurances to one person who appeared to doubt she was going to go speak with White House officials.

“I’m doing it, babe,” she added. “If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency.”

The superstar rapper made headlines after she tweeted she would not be attending the annual Met Gala in New York City due to its vaccine requirement. She also noted she has not received the vaccine and explained why.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because his friend got it & became impotent,” Minaj tweeted. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”

“I know babe,” she added in response to one person’s concerns about the vaccine. “A lot of countries won’t let people work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll be vaccinated as well because I have to go on tour, etc.”

Two of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use (Pfizer and Moderna) have been demonstrated to have more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19, Yale Medicine noted previously. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to have 72% overall efficacy.