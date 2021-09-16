CNN Doesn’t Ask McCabe About FBI’s Role In Gymnast Abuse Scandal

CNN contributor and former FBI Director Andrew McCabe appeared on the network Thursday morning to discuss Saturday’s planned demonstration in support of Jan. 6 rioters, and the hosts did not ask him any questions about the FBI’s role in the gymnast abuse scandal.

The former FBI director slammed former President Donald Trump and “others on the Hill” who he said are fueling lies and disinformation. He said that “extremists are motivated by this sense of grievance” and that it could lead to violence. Law enforcement is taking preemptive steps to prevent another incident like Jan. 6, McCabe said.

Immediately after McCabe finished speaking, host John Berman began talking about the Senate testimony from the Olympic gymnasts. (REELATED: McCabe Says He Would Not Have Signed Carter Page Spy Warrant Given Recent Revelations)

McCabe did appear Wednesday afternoon on CNN Newsroom regarding the abuse scandal and called it the worst “dereliction of duty” he has “ever seen” during his more than 20 years with the FBI, Mediaite reported.

Olympic gymnasts testified Wednesday in front of the Senate about the FBI’s mishandling of the investigation into former Michigan State and Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted on child pornography charges in 2017 and convicted of sexual assault in 2018.

Two-time Olympic gymnast Simone Biles held back tears during her testimony as she called out “an entire system that enabled and perpetuated” Nassar’s abuse. Two other Olympic gymnasts, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, also testified in the hearing.