‘Leave Them Behind’: Don Lemon Mocks Trump Supporters, Says It’s Time To Start Shaming Unvaxxed Americans

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday that it was time to start “shaming” Trump supporters and anti-vaxxers.

Lemon told fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo that it was past time to “stop coddling” anti-vaxxers and people who still believed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and “leave them behind.” (RELATED: ‘He Will Run Over Them’: Biden Adviser Says Administration Won’t Let Governors ‘Stand In The Way’ On Vaccine Mandates)

WATCH:

“I am confused at how your senators — how the senators believe that they can get righteous about Milley for deciding to do something about an obvious risk that they ignored,” Cuomo began as his show transitioned to Lemon’s program. Cuomo was referencing the report that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had called China to reassure his counterpart that an attack was not imminent.

Lemon said that he hoped the truth on that would come out before pivoting to another topic.

“Now, moving onto the political part. Um, there have been so many people who have been an apologist for this president. You know I’ve felt the entire time, pretty much, the entire campaign. Um, once he became the nominee and then became the president. That it was time to really call people out on their you-know-what. On their B.S.,” Lemon said, arguing that people who had supported Trump had no grounds to argue that Milley had done anything wrong.

“And so, I think that for — for them not to step up now, or to call for Milley to be — to resign or I think someone is even calling for him to be court-martialed or something. It’s just absolutely ridiculous. Have a seat. You didn’t do the right thing,” he added.

Lemon went on to argue that it was time to “stop coddling” anyone who still believed Trump had won or opposes the coronavirus vaccine.

“And so, I think we have to stop coddling people when it comes to this and the vaccine saying, ‘Oh, you can’t shame them. You can’t call them stupid. You can’t call them silly.’ Yes, they are. The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believed his big lie. The people who are not getting vaccines, who are believing the lies on the internet, instead of science, it’s time to start shaming them. What else? Or leave them behind. Because they are keeping the majority of Americans behind,” Lemon continued.

Lemon then argued that no one had felt that way about other vaccines before COVID-19 — like the vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella and other diseases.

“All of the sudden, this vaccine is different? What’s different about it? The only different thing about is it because of your politics today,” he said. “People talk about, well, I don’t know what’s in the shot, Chris. I don’t know what’s in that shot.”

“I will tell you what’s not in it. A tracking device,” Cuomo replied.