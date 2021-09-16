Former Biden Campaign Official Compares Jan. 6 Rally Attendees To The Taliban

Ashley Allison, a former campaign official for President Joe Biden, compared people who planned to attend a Saturday rally in support of Jan. 6 rioters to the Taliban during a Thursday appearance on CNN.

Allison said that there is a “delusional fetish” that the attendees have about overthrowing the government.

“There is just a disconnect with reality,” she continued. “We know Joe Biden won the election, and these folks are showing up because on January 6, there was a group of people who wanted to overthrow our government and did not believe what voters actually decided to do.” (RELATED: Capitol Police Request National Guard ‘Reaction Force’ Ahead Of ‘Justice For J6’ Rally)

The CNN commentator said that the rally attendees are planning Saturday’s event “to make the point a second time” just like the “Charlottesville neo-nazis” who “came back to Unite the Right.”

CNN’s @ashleyrallison on tomorrow’s rally in D.C.: “When I look at the people who come on Saturday, I draw very close parallels to the Taliban. They are people who don’t want respect for democracy, who don’t have respect to diverging ideas.” pic.twitter.com/dNuTvBPcce — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

“But the thing that is so disgusting to me, is the same Republicans who will not condemn Saturday’s attendees or the rally, are the same ones blasting the Biden administration about Afghanistan. And when I look at the people who come on Saturday, I draw very close parallels to the Taliban,” she added.

“They are people who don’t have respect for democracy, they are people who don’t have respect for diverging ideas, and that is what people on January 6 stood for … and if you’re a Republican or Democrat and won’t condemn, shame on you.”

CNN’s Pamela Brown noted that it was a “very extreme example” to equate the rally attendees to the Taliban, which is an “oppressive and violent regime.”

Law enforcement officials in D.C. said they are reconstructing a protective fence around the Capitol and preparing for an armed rally ahead of Saturday’s “Justice for January 6” event.