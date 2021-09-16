‘Grease’ Star Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Plates And Food At Cops After Refusing To Leave Restaurant

Eddie Deezen was arrested for allegedly throwing plates and food at cops after he reportedly refused to leave a restaurant in Maryland.

The 64-year-old actor, known for his role as Eugene Felsnic in the popular 1978 film “Grease,” had to reportedly be forcibly removed from the LaVale eatery after he refused multiple demands to leave the place and caused a scene, TMZ reported in a piece published Thursday.

When officers arrived, cops shared that Deezen reportedly hid behind a woman sitting in a booth and refused to come out, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Jeff Conaway, ‘Grease’ Star with Drug Struggles, Rushed to Hospital With Brain Hemorrhage, Says Site)

Deezen also allegedly threw several items at deputies, such as food, plates and bowls, the report noted. (RELATED: Rapper T.I.: ‘As Long As The Criminals’ Have Guns, Citizens Should Too)

The actor was finally taken out of the place in handcuffs and wearing no shirt. Deezen was taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to the outlet.

Earlier this year, the actor made headlines over an alleged incident involving a waitress at a Maryland establishment that allegedly involved harassing the person, Page Six noted.

“Eddie Deezen is a f—ing CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES,” waitress Kara Lashbaugh wrote back in June on Twitter with screengrabs of Deezen’s infatuation posts about her. “And this grown-ass old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me I’m losing my mind.”

It is unclear at the time if the two incidents are linked.