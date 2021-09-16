Man Beaten To Death, Two Others Injured Outside Of Pat’s King Of Steaks

A man was beaten to death and two other people were injured early Thursday morning outside the Pat’s King of Steaks restaurant in Philadelphia.

A group of men got into an argument with a 28-year-old man along with his friend and his 64-year-old father. The argument snowballed into a deadly fight during which the 28-year-old was beaten to death and two others were injured, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. (RELATED: Fans Get In A Massive Fight During An NFL Game In Mind-Boggling Video)

Witnesses told me a huge fight at Pats King of Steaks among soccer fans lead to a man being beat to death and two others in the hospital https://t.co/7vP31ZOdwm — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) September 16, 2021

The group of the three men and another group of men attended a soccer match between the Union and Club América in the Concacaf Champions League semifinal Wednesday night, police said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

As seen on the restaurant’s security footage, everything seemed fine at first. Soccer fans were eating cheesesteaks, talking among themselves and just having a good time.

The 28-year-old, his father, and a friend got into an argument with four men wearing Club América jerseys. The four men punched, kicked, and bludgeoned the 28-year-old to death with a metal trash can lid, police said, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The restaurant‘s manager heard sounds of scuffling from outside and went to see what was going on. Once she saw the fight happening, she called the police and yelled at the group which broke up the fight, the restaurant’s owner Frank Olivieri said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police were not sure of how the fight started but investigators speculated that the result of Wednesday night’s match may have played a part in it, Fox 29 reported.

No arrests have been made yet since those suspected to be responsible fled the scene, but security footage shows that the suspects took off in a white SUV heading north on E Passyunk Avenue, according to a report from WPVI-TV.

“It was just mayhem,” said Pat’s owner Frank Olivieri after viewing security footage of the deadly confrontation. “I’m never going to get this vision out of my mind that I watched on the videotape.”

This was not the first deadly fight that had happened outside of Pat’s as David Padro was fatally shot by Paul C. Burkert after getting into an argument two months earlier, Philly Voice reported.