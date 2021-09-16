Mayim Bialik And Ken Jennings To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Rest Of Season, No More Guests

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties the rest of the season and there will be no more guests following Mike Richards’ departure.

The 45-year-old actress will host the remaining episodes of the popular game show from Sept. 20 through Nov. 5. with the former “Jeopardy!” champion helping out through the end of the year as each of their schedules allow, Variety magazine reported in a piece published Thursday. The show confirmed the news with a post on Twitter. (RELATED: Report: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosting Gave Show A Huge Spike In Ratings)

The search for a permanent host will continue despite the fact there will be no more guest hosts coming in, TMZ noted.

Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar. pic.twitter.com/mpYVpusQ7V — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2021

Bialik was previously named by the company to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time specials with Richards taking over for the daily hosting duties for the late Alex Trebek. (RELATED: LeVar Burton Confirms He Has His Sights Set On Being The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’)

Richards stepped down from hosting duties following criticism from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) about allegedly “disparaging remarks” he made in the past “about Jews, women & Asians.”

After Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a large group of celebrities stepped in to help guest host the show, with several vying for the permanent gig. The list of guest hosts include Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, “Jeopardy!” champion Jennings, LeVar Burton, Savannah Guthrie, Bialik and many more.