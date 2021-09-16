‘Unelect These Bastards!’: Former RNC Chairman Says Republicans Have To Weed Out Any Who Are ‘Perpetuating’ Election Lies

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele called Thursday for “sanctions” on the members of the Republican party that stand behind former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen presidential election.

Steele appeared on Thursday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” where he lambasted Republican officials “who stand with January 6th [Capitol riot] or pretend it didn’t happen the way it happened.”

WATCH:

“I grew up in Washington, D.C., and I’ve seen a lot of rallies. All the groups that come to this city, we don’t have to scramble to put up barbed wire fences … to keep them away from the Capitol, to keep them away from the institutions and representations of our government,” the former RNC chairman said, referring to the security measures instituted in the aftermath of the Capitol riots.

“This group, the Trump-led group, we gotta throw up fences. We gotta call out the National Guard. What does that tell you, member of congress, that we have to do that as citizens to exercise their right to protest?” Steele inquired.

Steele then went on to suggest that either internal, or external sanctions be imposed on those backing Trump’s claims in order to mend the situation.

He accused the party leadership of failing to keep in line the Republicans “perpetuating the lie,” punishing instead “those who stand for truth,” like Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. (RELATED: Majority Of Republicans Want Trump To Influence The Party’s Future: Poll)

“The external sanction is what we, the voters, do … You unelect these bastards! That’s what you do. You don’t give them another shot, another bite at the apple, another strike at the gold ring of Congress. You don’t further empower them,” Steele asserted.