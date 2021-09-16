Michigan State Rep. Faces More Charges When Officers Allegedly Found A Handcuff Key Taped To His Foot

A Michigan state representative is facing additional felony charges after allegedly having a handcuff key taped to his foot when he was arrested Tuesday.

Democratic Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones was arraigned Wednesday for attempting to escape custody while waiting for a felony trial after his arrest Tuesday, according to The Detroit News.

‘A real piece of work’: Sheriff says Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones brought handcuff key to jail https://t.co/fVSBS5UQ1m pic.twitter.com/V2PHpTpgrB — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) September 16, 2021

“Clearly this defendant has shown through his actions, through his decisions, through his choices, he has a total disregard to follow court orders, to conform his behaviors to the law, and he has a total disregard for public safety,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry said, according to the outlet.

Jones was reportedly taken into custody Tuesday after a third violation attached to his release following an April arrest for drunk driving. (RELATED: Video Shows Michigan State Rep. Name-Dropping Gov. Whitmer During Drunk Driving Arrest)

“This guy is a real piece of work, and an embarrassment to all elected officials, and I believe he thinks somehow the laws don’t apply to him,” Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy said, reported Fox 2 of Detroit.

Jones was a member of the Inkster police reserves, The Detroit News reported. A condition of his $100,000 bond set Wednesday is that he must surrender all police equipment in his possession.