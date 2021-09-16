Editorial

REPORT: PSU Coach James Franklin And USC Have ‘Mutual Interest’

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a play against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 11, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania.

It sounds like USC has serious interest in James Franklin.

According to Dan Patrick, the Penn State football coach and the Trojans have “mutual interest” in each other after Clay Helton was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to Patrick break it all down below.

Is James Franklin the man for the Trojans in Los Angeles? I honestly don’t know, but it’s clear from the fact Franklin hasn’t denied anything that there’s probably some chatter going on.

I mean, if you weren’t talking to the Trojans at all, why wouldn’t you just say that?

One of the biggest questions with Franklin is whether or not he’s actually a home run hire for the Trojans. I honestly have to lean towards saying no.

There’s no doubt he’s a very good coach, but the Trojans want a guy who can win national titles. We’ve seen Franklin have some tough seasons in Happy Valley.

USC fans aren’t going to tolerate 9-3 or 8-4 seasons. Clay Helton’s record was 46-24, and he got canned. Expectations are through the roof.

We’ll see how it all shakes out! Welcome to the wild world of college football!