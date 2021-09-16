‘It’s A Sad Day In America’: Randy Jackson Backs Nicki Minaj Over Not Being ‘Bullied’ Into Vaccination

Superstar Randy Jackson threw his support behind Nicki Minaj on Wednesday, following her post about how people should pray about the COVID-19 vaccine and “not be bullied.”

“I support & echo @NICKIMINAJ’s intelligent advice to use prayer, critical thinking not be bullied into making a very important decision about your body & personal health,” Jackson tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: White House Responds To Nicki Minaj Following COVID-19 Vaccine Claim About ‘Swollen’ Testicles)

“It’s a sad day in America when we are censored, cancelled & ridiculed for exercising our God-given freedoms,” he added.

I support & echo @NICKIMINAJ’s intelligent advice to use prayer, critical thinking not be bullied into making a very important decision about your body & personal health. It’s a sad day in America when we are censored, cancelled & ridiculed for exercising our God-given freedoms — Randy Jackson (@randyjackson8) September 16, 2021

The superstar rapper made headlines after she tweeted she would not be attending the annual Met Gala in New York City due to its vaccine requirement. She also noted she has not received the vaccine and explained why. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Calls MSNBC’s Joy Reid A ‘Lying C**n,’ Tells Meghan McCain To ‘Eat Sh*t’ In Vaccine Rant)

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because his friend got it & became impotent,” Minaj tweeted to her millions of followers. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.” (RELATED: ‘We Wasted So Much Time’: Trinidad And Tobago Health Minister Responds To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Swollen’ Testicles Claim)

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The Trinidad and Tobago health minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh said there was “absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicles swollen in Trinidad or anywhere else.”

Two of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use (Pfizer and Moderna) have been demonstrated to have more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19, Yale Medicine noted previously. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to have 72% overall efficacy.