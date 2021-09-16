‘The View’ Co-Hosts Take Swipes At Nicki Minaj And Tucker Carlson After He Defended Rapper Over Vaccine Claim

“The View” co-hosts took swipes at Nicki Minaj and Tucker Carlson after he defended the rapper over her claim about a cousin’s friend getting “swollen” testicles from the vaccine.

The panel was discussing the 38-year-old rapper Thursday on the daytime talk show — and more specifically, how Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder had invited her cousin’s friend on the show to talk about what allegedly happened. (RELATED: ‘Totally Lost The Plot’: Meghan McCain Criticizes People Cheering Confrontation Of Tucker Carlson)

“Well at least it got Tucker Carlson to defend a black woman,” co-host Ana Navarro said. “Didn’t see that one coming.”

“This is not the woman you want to get your information from,” Whoopi Goldberg shared, referencing Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad. “She’s a wonderful girl. She makes great music. I would not take any advice from her about getting a shot.”

“I would recommend that she do her research before you go to 22 million Twitter followers and speak because we know we’re living in a time where there’s a misinformation campaign,” Sarah Haines added. “And your story started out with your cousin’s sister’s fiancee’s brother. I mean that’s a huge red flag.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that because the “I’m Legit” hitmaker has 22 million followers, she has a lot of “responsibility.” (RELATED: I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“And we know that there has been some hesitancy in the the black community and it’s getting much better,” Hostin said. “But I would implore people that have a great platforms to do your research and not spread any misinformation.”

“When you have people like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and Laura Ingraham sticking up for you, you gotta kind of think something is probably wrong,” she added. “And she should probably think about getting her information from someone like Kizzmekia Corbett, the African-American woman who was a key scientists behind the COVID-19 vaccine who has offered Nicki the information.”

Navarro explained there was one issue connected to the coronavirus that has been discovered and that’s “erectile dysfunction” which she said “scientific studies from the Cleveland Clinic” have found that it can happen as a result of getting COVID-19, not the vaccine.

The co-hosts then joked about how people could just take Viagra to “cure that” problem and said people take that medication without knowing “what’s in it” and that “they don’t care.”