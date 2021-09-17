Alabama Is Favored By -14.5 Against Florida

Oddsmakers expect Alabama to roll against Florida this Saturday.

The Gators and Crimson Tide will meet this weekend in Gainesville, and I named it the best college game of the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans all over the country have been super hyped for the SEC matchup, but it might not be close at all. As of Friday morning, the line is at -14.5 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Yes, despite the fact that Florida is ranked 11th in America and playing at home, Alabama is still expected to win by double digits.

I’m sure a lot of you are probably salivating at the idea of hammering Florida at +14.5. I’d probably recommend against that.

Earlier in the week, I predicted a 42-24 win for the Crimson Tide, and I have no reason to change my prediction.

Even with such a large spread for a game between two ranked teams, I’m still very confident Nick Saban and company will get the job done.

Remember, the line shifts to where the money is at. So, -14.5 on Alabama represents what the public is also feeling.

I would never tell any of you what to do, but I can promise you I’m rolling with the Tide this Saturday. That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Make sure to check out the game at 3:30 EST on CBS. It’s going to be a fun one.