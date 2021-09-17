Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know Or Care About Social Media

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t have time to waste on social media.

In a video tweeted Friday morning by Adam Schefter, the man famous for winning six rings with the Pats told the media he doesn’t really “know or care anything about social media…We played football before there was social media, and it didn’t matter then either.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to Belichick’s full comments below. His words are 100% worth your time.

I couldn’t agree more with Belichick if I tried. Social media is a cancer on society for the most part. Sure, there are some uplifting and fun moments, but it’s also full of frauds.

I know plenty of people — mostly women — whose social media presence doesn’t even begin to reflect their reality.

They’re out there breaking their backs for a few hundred likes. Meanwhile, they’re working dead-end jobs they hate. Just don’t show that truth on Instagram!

You have to make sure people think you’re balling! Keep up the facade! Don’t let reality crack into your little fake world!

You can say a lot of different things about me (most of which I probably deserve), but the one thing you can never say about me is that I’m different in person than I am online.

You see me in public and it’s 100% the exact same as it is on my show. Don’t believe me? Approach me in public and I’ll prove it.

Whenever someone with Bill Belichick’s platform says the same, I will always applaud them. Think about the most successful people you know and then think about the amount of time they spend on social media. It’s probably not much, unless they’re a legit star with a gigantic following.

Props to Belichick for reminding everyone that social media is a joke that should be ignored more times than not.