‘Scaring The Sh*t Out Of People’: Bill Maher Blasts Liberal Media For Making People ‘Afraid To Go Out Of The House’

Bill Maher blasted liberal media for “scaring the shit out of people” and making them “afraid to go out of the house” during the ongoing pandemic.

“I have to cite a survey that was in The New York Times, which is a liberal paper so they weren’t looking for this answer,” Maher shared during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Have You People Lost Your F**king Minds’: Bill Maher Says Any Aghan Refugee Knows Americans Aren’t ‘The Bad Guys’)

The comments start at the 4:55 minute mark in this clip.

WATCH:

“The question was, ‘What do you think the chances are that you would have to go to the hospital if you got COVID?'” he added. “And Democrats thought that was way higher than Republicans. The answer is between 1% and 5%.” (RELATED: Is Bill Maher Becoming America’s Voice Of Reason?)

The talk show host said the results were that “41% of Democrats thought it was over 50%. Another 28% thought it was 20-49%” chance if a person got COVID-19 they would end up in the hospital.

“So, 70% of Democrats thought it was way, way, way higher than it really was,” Maher shared. “Liberal media has to take a little responsibility for that. For scaring the shit out of people.”

The host of the hit HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher” explained that because of this “it’s much harder” for touring acts “to sell tickets in blue states.”

“They’re afraid to go out of the house,” he added. “In red states, it’s all good to go.”

At one point, Maher said that, despite getting the COVID-19 vaccine, he came down with the coronavirus.

“I got it after I was vaccinated … and had no symptoms, that may be because I was vaccinated,” the talk show host explained. “I know you and your boyfriend, Howard Stern, are very paranoid about this but it’s a little weird that I got it after, but now many, many, many people have had the same situation. Bottom line is we know, if you’re vaccinated, you almost never die from it.”