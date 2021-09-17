Editorial

Charles Barkley Compares Nick Saban To Michael Jordan, Calls Him The ‘Greatest College Football Coach Ever’

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the first high at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Charles Barkley thinks Nick Saban is the Michael Jordan of football.

During an interview with Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek, the former NBA star and Auburn player called the seven-time national champion “the greatest college football coach ever” and then compared him to the legendary Chicago Bulls guard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We (Auburn) have to go against Michael Jordan every year. So, I look forward to that challenge,” Barkley explained. You can listen to his full comments below.

It’s impossible to disagree with Barkley’s stance that Saban is the GOAT. You literally can’t do it if you want to be taken seriously.

The man has seven national title rings, and he has six in Tuscaloosa after building a powerhouse unlike anything college football has ever seen before.

The man doesn’t play games. He simply gets results.

Does Saban run his program like a dictatorship? Of course. You know who else had a similar mentality? Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

He drove people in the ground, but he made them much better along the way. It’s no different with Saban. They have the same mentality, and they get similar results.

Saban and Barkley are rivals when it comes to sports given the fact one coaches at Alabama and the other is arguably the most famous Auburn athlete ever.

Yet, it’s crystal clear that Barkley has great respect for Saban, and he 100% should. Saban is on a different level.