Charles Barkley Compares Nick Saban To Michael Jordan, Calls Him The ‘Greatest College Football Coach Ever’

Charles Barkley thinks Nick Saban is the Michael Jordan of football.

During an interview with Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek, the former NBA star and Auburn player called the seven-time national champion “the greatest college football coach ever” and then compared him to the legendary Chicago Bulls guard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We (Auburn) have to go against Michael Jordan every year. So, I look forward to that challenge,” Barkley explained. You can listen to his full comments below.

Charles Barkley is no stranger to competition between his time at Auburn and in the NBA. This morning he shared his thoughts about @CoachHarsin and his @AuburnFootball squad as they tackle the SEC. Hear the full interview NOW with @DustyDvoracek & @dannykanell on the SXM App! pic.twitter.com/Zy2u98nta5 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) September 16, 2021

It’s impossible to disagree with Barkley’s stance that Saban is the GOAT. You literally can’t do it if you want to be taken seriously.

The man has seven national title rings, and he has six in Tuscaloosa after building a powerhouse unlike anything college football has ever seen before.

The man doesn’t play games. He simply gets results.

Nick Saban doesn’t want to hear one word about how great Alabama is. He’s only focused on getting better and winning the next game. That’s why he’s the greatest coach ever. America could use more people like Saban. pic.twitter.com/JLokyOkgua — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 9, 2021

Does Saban run his program like a dictatorship? Of course. You know who else had a similar mentality? Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

He drove people in the ground, but he made them much better along the way. It’s no different with Saban. They have the same mentality, and they get similar results.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

Saban and Barkley are rivals when it comes to sports given the fact one coaches at Alabama and the other is arguably the most famous Auburn athlete ever.

Nick Saban with another message to his team after their performance against Mercer @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/r6t9AtnnrX — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) September 12, 2021

Yet, it’s crystal clear that Barkley has great respect for Saban, and he 100% should. Saban is on a different level.