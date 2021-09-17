Charles Radtke Knocks Out Brandon Lopez In Brutal Fashion

Charles Radtke lit up Brandon Lopez in brutal fashion.

During their Thursday night CFFC 100 fight, Radtke landed a shot right on Lopez's face, and it was an immediate curtain call.

Of all the MMA knockouts that you’ve recently seen, I can promise that this is among the best. Give it a watch below.

I was seriously at a loss for words when I saw the video for the first time. Everything about it is wild, and that’s putting it lightly.

Radtke dropped Lopez with an absolutely brutal shot.

Not only did Radtke drop him with the punch, but he then proceeded to throw another blast into his face. I’m not sure that was necessary, but welcome to the world of combat sports!

If you don’t want to get lit up, then don’t allow yourself to get knocked out. It’s actually pretty simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Radtke – Savage (@chuckbuffalomma)

