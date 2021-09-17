‘Don Lemon’s An Idiot’: Megyn Kelly Blasts CNN Host After He Lectures People On The Vaccine, Calls Into Question His ‘Morals’

Megyn Kelly blasted CNN’s Don Lemon after the host lectured people about the vaccine as she called into question his “morals.”

The comments came during Kelly’s SiriusXM show “The Megyn Kelly Show” Friday as she and “The Intercept” founder Glenn Greenwald discussed how Lemon “took aim” on his show at those who aren’t “fully vaccinated” and shared how he thinks society should shun them. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“The people who are not getting the vaccine, who are believing the lies on the internet, instead of science, it’s time to start shamming them,” Lemon shared with Chris Cuomo on his show. “What else? Or leave them behind, because they’re keeping the majority of Americans behind.”

“So, it’s time to start shaming people Glenn, because our moral arbiters, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, know better,” the former Fox News host explained.

WATCH (begins at 3:20 minute mark):

“Don Lemon thought that that Malaysia airplane was sucked up by a blackhole,” Kelly shared. “Don Lemon thought a woman being allegedly raped by Bill Cosby could’ve stopped it by biting his penis while she was being forced to perform oral sex.”

“Don Lemon’s an idiot,” she added. “And Don Lemon is in no position to be lecturing anyone when it comes to morals nor is Chris Cuomo.”

Kelly explained that “Cuomo,” the brother of disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, “decided to dismiss all of the accusers against his brother,” whose claims were backed up and verified by independent witnesses as part of “cancel culture.”

“He [Chris] didn’t give a “shit about anything his brother had” done and is in no position to lecture us,” Megyn shared.

“Don Lemon is credibly accused of shoving his hands down, fondling his own balls, and rubbing his hands along the face of a complete stranger in a bar,” she added said. “Witnessed by a bartender, whose independent and not connected to either man. There’s a lawsuit about it right now. Lemon denies it.”

“But I don’t want to hear from Don Lemon on morals, on stupidity, which he’s an expert on,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to hear from him at all. This is a pattern for him. Yes, you’re right. It’s important that we see them say it so we know what they think about half the country.”