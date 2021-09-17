‘I Don’t Miss It At All’: Meghan McCain Says She Has Left Her Life In New York And ‘The View’ Behind

Meghan McCain said she doesn’t “miss” her life in New York and time on “The View” “at all” after leaving the hit show in August.

“I left New York during the pandemic and I had sort of had an existential crisis when my dad [late Sen. John McCain] died,” the former co-host of the ABC talk show shared with the Daily Mail in a piece published Friday.

“I got really scared and I just really started thinking about life and what I wanted and what I said on ‘The View’ was true,” she added, noting how at the time of her departuree she said COVID changed everything and she wanted her and husband Ben Domenech’s daughter to take her first steps where they had a wonderful life and support system in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“I just didn’t feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me,” McCain continued. “And it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don’t miss it at all.”

Meghan McCain Joins Daily Mail as Online Columnist After Leaving The View https://t.co/uZBSB0WZLe — People (@people) September 9, 2021

The talk show host noted how in the past “a lot of people” have been fired from the hit ABC show and she was happy she got to leave on her “own terms.” (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

“I was happy that I got to make the decision and be in control of my own life,” the former Fox News host shared. “And, you know, ‘The View’ was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don’t feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like I’m such a gambler.”

Meghan recently made headlines after sharing that she’s joining the Daily Mail as an online columnist.

“I like change,” McCain explained. “I like trying new things. And, you know, one of the opportunities here — and I’m also working on a lot of other projects — but especially at the Daily Mail, being completely uncensored and working for a company that really values true free speech.”

The TV host first joined the show as a co-host in 2017 and repeatedly generated headlines, as she went head-to-head in heated arguments with her co-hosts as the outspoken, conservative voice. She announced she was leaving in July.