‘Heartbreaking’: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Reveals Infant Daughter’s In The Hospital Battling RSV

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson revealed that her and husband Christian Huff’s infant daughter is in the hospital battling RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus).

“We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y’all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this,” the 24-year-old reality TV star shared on Instagram Friday. (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

Robertson’s post included a sweet picture of her lying in a hospital bed alongside her 4-month old daughter, Honey, who’s been fighting RSV, which is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a common respiratory virus that most people recover from in a week or two but can be serious for infants. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“The past few days have been very tough,” the TV star shared. “Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking [sic] things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled.”

“The love I have for this girl is unmatched,” she added. “She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room. It’s not over yet, and that is sad, but we are believing for the days to come!”

Sadie and Christian made headlines in 2019 when they tied the knot at a private ceremony on her family farm in Louisiana. The two shared the exciting news they were expecting in October 2020. She gave birth to the couple’s first child in May.