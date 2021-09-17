Father Sues For $1 Million After Teacher Cuts Daughter’s Hair

A man filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a school district, a librarian, and a teacher’s assistant outside Detroit because a teacher cut his daughter’s hair without her parents’ consent, MLive.com reported.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, claims that Jurne Hoffmeyer, who is biracial, experienced racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery and that her constitutional rights were infringed upon at Ganiard Elementary School, according to MLive.com

Michigan dad files $1M lawsuit after daughter’s hair cut by teacher https://t.co/p6sHl1wLBV — WPXI (@WPXI) September 17, 2021

Jimmy Hoffmeyer’s daughter’s classmate and a teacher cut her hair multiple times, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press in April. In March, Jurnee said her classmate cut her hair on the school bus. After the Hoffmeyers complained to the principal and took his daughter to a hair stylist to minimize the damage done, Jurnee’s hair was cut at school again, he told The Associated Press. (RELATED: Texas School Sends Student Home With ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Haircut)

Jurnee, who was crying, told her father that her teacher cut her hair to even out the ends, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press.

The lawsuit names Mount Pleasant Public Schools, librarian Kelly Mogg, and teacher assistant Kristen Jacobs as defendants.

Hoffmeyer then removed Jurnee from Ganiard Elementary.

“Jurnee’s Library Teacher, Ms. Mogg had cut off her remaining hair with the assistance and/or acquiescence of Ms. Jacobs,” the lawsuit states. The lawsuit says occurred without consent from Jurnee or her parents. “The Defendants failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline, and supervise their employees, and knew or should have known that the employees would engage in the complained of behavior given the improper training, customs, procedures, and policies, and the lack of discipline that existed for employees.”

In July, Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education announced a third-party investigation to show Mogg did not act with racial intent, according to MLive.com