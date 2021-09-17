Ohio State Releases Chilling Hype Video For The Game Against Tulsa

Ohio State dropped an outstanding hype video ahead of the Tulsa game.

The Buckeyes were stunned by Oregon last week in one of the biggest upsets in recent college football memory, but they already appear fired up and ready to get back on track. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State Goes Down In Flames After Incredibly Costly 4th Quarter Mistake. The Video Will Make Fans Cringe https://t.co/yLjjlp51W8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2021

In the hype video for this Saturday, Ryan Day tells his team, “When you lose, you find out about people. You start to see who they really are. That’s good. I kind of like that light.” Things only got amped up from there.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Say whatever you want about OSU’s humiliating loss to Oregon this past weekend, but it certainly seems like the Buckeyes are ready to bounce back in a big way.

Was it a terrible game against the Ducks? Yes. Were there entirely indefensible moments? Without a doubt.

However, OSU has to bounce back immediately if they want to salvage their season and destroying Tulsa seems like a great way to do it.

I’m not even a fan of the Buckeyes. In fact, I hate them, but as a college football purist, I know the sport is better when they’re rolling.

If the hype video above is a sign of things to come, then the Buckeyes are going to be rolling Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on FS1!