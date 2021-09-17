‘1 Down, 9 To Go’: Trump Responds To Retirement Of Republican Who Voted To Impeach Him

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap Friday in response to the retirement of Republican Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a critic of the former president and one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January.

“1 down, 9 to go!” Trump said in a statement issued through Save America PAC. He had previously promised to back primary challenges against the House Republicans who voted to impeach him earlier this year. Trump endorsed the Ohio congressman’s challenger, former White House advisor Max Miller, in February.

Trump also released a separate statement earlier Friday that denounced Gonzalez as a “RINO” and said he “has poorly represented” his Ohio district.

“RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me,” Trump said.

“This is no loss for Ohio or our Country and, most importantly, we have a great candidate who was substantially leading Gonzalez in the polls, Max Miller, who I have given my Complete and Total Endorsement,” he continued. “Max is a tremendous person who will represent Ohio well. Good riddance to Anthony, he can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!”

Gonzalez cited a “toxic” political environment, including within his own party, and the threat of violence as factors that contributed to his decision not to seek re-election, in an interview with The New York Times published late Thursday. (RELATED: Trump Critics In Congress Have Spent Tens Of Thousands On Private Security Since The Capitol Riot)

Gonzalez is the first House Republican who voted to impeach Trump to announce their retirement. He is also the third House Republican to not seek another term ahead of the 2022 election.