Tulane Will Wear Awesome Throwback Uniforms Against Ole Miss

Tulane will be wearing awesome uniforms Saturday against Ole Miss.

The Green Wave unveiled special uniforms Thursday night for the big game, and the new threads will pay homage to Tulane’s time in the SEC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the beastly uniforms below.

This Saturday we are stepping back in time to our days in the SEC. Welcome back, Greenie! #RollWave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/eBoI0plCxX — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) September 16, 2021

There’s no doubt that these are some of the best uniforms that we’ve seen through the early part of the season.

Tulane used to be a member of the SEC, they’re headed to Oxford to play the Rebels and they’re going to be wearing incredible unis while doing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulane Football (@greenwavefb)

We all know great uniforms are part of the college game. It’s one of the best parts about the sport, and these uniforms are among the best throwbacks I’ve ever seen.

The Greenie mascot is the perfect touch to pay respect to and honor Tulane’s history in the SEC. I’m not sure the Green Wave could have done it better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulane Football (@greenwavefb)

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN2. Tulane is almost certainly going to lose, but they’ll at least look great while doing it!