Will Urban Meyer Take The USC Job?

Is Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer bound for USC?

USC canned Clay Helton earlier in the week, and the Trojans are now trying to fill the biggest opening in all of college sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, where does that leave us when it comes to Urban Meyer?

“I gotta text from somebody in the league & they said Urban to USC.. he said maybe pro football isn’t sitting well with Urban Meyer” ~@mlombardiNFL #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/OpK953vUrc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2021

It’s been well-documented that Meyer’s transition to the NFL hasn’t exactly been super smooth, which is why so many people expect him to be a major target for USC.

He won three national titles at the college level. In the NFL, he looks a bit like a fish out of water.

Yet, he got in front of the cameras and said there’s “no chance” he leaves the Jags for the Trojans. There’s just one little problem. His body language in the video resembles that of a hostage.

He legit looked uncomfortable trying to convince people he’d stay in Jacksonville.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shoots down the USC rumors right away, “no way.” pic.twitter.com/I3LiWOtvF8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 15, 2021

Do I think Meyer will be the next head coach of the Trojans? The answer is that I don’t know, but it’s certainly an above zero chance.

Meyer is one of the greatest college coaches to ever live. That’s a fact, and the three rings he’s won are proof of that fact.

He recruits at a high level, wins at an even higher level and is a force to be reckoned with. We have no reason to believe he’ll be a star with the Jags.

In fact, in the early going, it certainly seems like he won’t be.

So, would he take the USC job? If he’s ever going to return to college, the time to do it is right now. The Trojans would welcome him with open arms if he called them and said he wanted to come.

Will that call ever happen? Only time will tell.

Urban Meyer says there’s “no chance” he will go for the USC HC opening and is “committed to here and building an organization.” pic.twitter.com/sYOFm5miXz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2021

College football is an insane sport, and anything is possible. If you’re completely ruling out Meyer to USC, then you’re just not paying attention to history.