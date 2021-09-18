Bishop Gorman Blows 17-Point Lead With 70 Seconds Remaining, Loses One Of The Craziest Games In Football History

Bishop Gorman lost to Hamilton High School in shocking fashion Friday night.

During the game broadcast on ESPNU, Bishop Gorman was up 17 points with 70 seconds remaining. Somehow, they gave up a field goal, two onside kicks and two touchdowns to lose the game 25-24. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, as a football fanatic, I can promise you that this one of the most insane endings I’ve ever seen.

INCREDIBLE! Bishop Gorman was leading Hamilton HS (AZ), 24-7, with 70 seconds left in the game… THEY LOST 25-24! Comeback for the ages🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/UL69FDWV1W — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) September 18, 2021

How do you let that happen? How do you give up a total of 18 points over the course of less than 70 seconds?

Bishop Gorman is one of the best high school programs in America. They should have better coaching than what the entire country saw Friday night.

As easy as it is to trash Bishop Gorman, you really just have to tip your cap to Hamilton. It was a nationally broadcast game, it looked like they were going to get blown out and then they scored 18 unanswered.

That’s why we play the game, gentlemen. That’s why we play until the clock hits zero.

FINAL: Hamilton scores 15 points in under a minute to knock off Bishop Gorman, 25-24. What a game. What a comeback. Wow. #VXLive pic.twitter.com/L8XGGA5gVm — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) September 18, 2021

Props to Hamilton for giving football fans one hell of a great ending.