Cole Beasley Offers To Buy Away Tickets For Buffalo Fans Who Can’t Attend Home Games Because Of Vaccine Mandate

Buffalo Bills star Cole Beasley is offering to help fans who don’t want to get vaccinated.

The Bills are requiring all fans who want to attend a game to get vaccinated. If fans don’t get their shots, they’ll be watching from home or will have to attend a road game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dr. Allen Sills, NFL’s chief medical officer, on the Buffalo Bills’s vaccine mandate to attend games… pic.twitter.com/gQDkNhP51K — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 16, 2021

In response to a fan tweeting at him that they couldn’t attend a home game in December because of the mandate, Beasley offered to get them tickets to a road game.

“If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys. DM me names and every thing snd I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia,” Beasley tweeted in response.

If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys. DM me names and every thing snd I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia! https://t.co/LfBdULPcmK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) September 15, 2021

Say whatever you want about Beasley but this is a classy move. He’s been very outspoken about the NFL’s coronavirus vaccine protocols, and he’s now putting his money where his mouth is.

These fans can’t attend the game they wanted to in December, and he’s now trying to hook them up with a road game.

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

He definitely doesn’t have to do it, but it’s clear that he loves the fans. He wants them to still be able to experience some NFL action, even if it’s not at Highmark Stadium.

Im gonna exhaust all options before retiring and try to change as much as I can for the other unvaccinated players. They are not protected at all. They have to protect themselves from the vaccinated players and staff. Which is almost impossible since they’re tested 1/14 days. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

