Cole Beasley Offers To Buy Away Tickets For Buffalo Fans Who Can’t Attend Home Games Because Of Vaccine Mandate

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Buffalo Bills star Cole Beasley is offering to help fans who don’t want to get vaccinated.

The Bills are requiring all fans who want to attend a game to get vaccinated. If fans don’t get their shots, they’ll be watching from home or will have to attend a road game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to a fan tweeting at him that they couldn’t attend a home game in December because of the mandate, Beasley offered to get them tickets to a road game.

“If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys. DM me names and every thing snd I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia,” Beasley tweeted in response.

Say whatever you want about Beasley but this is a classy move. He’s been very outspoken about the NFL’s coronavirus vaccine protocols, and he’s now putting his money where his mouth is.

These fans can’t attend the game they wanted to in December, and he’s now trying to hook them up with a road game.

He definitely doesn’t have to do it, but it’s clear that he loves the fans. He wants them to still be able to experience some NFL action, even if it’s not at Highmark Stadium.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Beasley’s offer. I’m guessing a lot of people will support it.