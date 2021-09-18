Marines Help A Woman Stranded In Floodwater In Heartwarming Viral Video

Some United States Marines helped a woman in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @jimlaporta (via TikTok user @vigi.boo), a woman was stranded in her vehicle in floodwater, and a few Marines hopped off a bus to lend her a hand as they pushed her out of danger.

Watch the incredibly heartwarming and inspiring moment below.

There’s no doubt at all that this is one of the best videos we’ve seen on the internet in a long time. There’s a lot of trash on the internet, but we’re occasionally reminded that it can be great.

A group of Marines stepping up to help a woman in need is what I love to see as an American.

As I’ve said many times, our men and women in the military are among the best people in the entire country and there’s no doubt about that fact.

I’ll take our people against anyone else any day of the week. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Props to these great Marines for stepping up and helping this woman when she needed it.