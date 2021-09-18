Nick Saban Addresses Alleged Love Of ‘Deez Nuts’ Jokes, Says It’s Up To The ‘Imagination’ What He Means

Alabama coach Nick Saban has finally addressed allegations he finds “deez nuts” jokes funny.

Shockwaves were sent through the world of college football when Alabama player Jordan Battle revealed to the media that the seven-time national champion sometimes tells his players “suck on deez.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, Saban’s apparent love of “deez nuts” jokes immediately became the most fascinating story in America, and he’s now addressed the claims.

Turns out one of Nick Saban’s favorite saying is “deez nuts” pic.twitter.com/bXx8SU0NJa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 14, 2021

“It’s to anyone’s imagination what ‘this’ is, what ‘these’ are. It’s whatever you think it is. If you think it’s something bad, then it’s something bad. It doesn’t have to be anything bad,” Saban told the media when talking about the claim he finds “deez nuts” jokes funny, according to Mike Rodak.

Nick Saban on Jordan Battle noting Saban’s use of “suck on deez” this week: “It’s to anyone’s imagination what ‘this’ is, what ‘these’ are. It’s whatever you think it is. If you think it’s something bad, then it’s something bad. It doesn’t have to be anything bad.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 17, 2021

I have two points to make. First, I can’t believe Saban actually talked about this with the media, and I can’t believe the answer he gave.

It’s 100% not a denial. In fact, in classic Saban fashion, he’s more or less admitting it while being humorous about it.

The man is truly a national treasure.

Funny moment just now in Alabama player interviews. I asked Jordan Battle about his favorite Nick Saban coaching saying. Innocent enough. Battle: “Touch deez or suck on deez.” We’ll probably never get him again after that but what a moment. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 14, 2021

Secondly, and more importantly, if Saban is out there cracking jokes about “deez nuts” and talking about it with the media, then Florida is probably going to lose by 50 today.

If the legendary coach is relaxed enough to be talking about a topic like this one before playing the Gators, then Florida has next to zero chance of winning.

It’s going to be a massacre and Saban knows it.

Check out the game at 3:30 EST on CBS. It’s fixing to be a blowout!