It’s Another Incredible Day Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, week three of the college football season has arrived.

After an absolutely incredible week in Las Vegas tearing it up and spending some time with family and friends, I think I’m finally relaxed and ready for today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I tried my best to get some rest and relaxation Friday, and I’m ready to roll.

What’s it like when a blue-collar working class man buys a penthouse in Vegas? I found out! Trip Recap:

– @TheMirageLV penthouse and cabana

– Titanic Exhibit (it’s incredible)

– Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the @FlamingoVegas

– Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge at @ResortsWorldLV

Not only is another day of college football, but we have two massive games today. We have Florida and Alabama squaring up in what should be an SEC matchup for the ages and we have Auburn traveling up to Penn State.

Both of those games should be absolutely incredible, and both likely have playoff implications. It’s week three and the stakes are already high!

I can’t speak for everyone, but I know what I’m up to today. I picked up some Senate Beer from Right Proper Brewing, I have some meat ready for burgers, the boys are gonna get together and we’re going to embrace week three like tomorrow isn’t coming.

That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Let’s get after it, gentlemen! We’ve earned this!