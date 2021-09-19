Alabama Remains Number One In The AP Poll After Week Three

Alabama is still the top team in college football.

In the AP Poll released after week three, the Crimson Tide held onto the top spot after an absolute dog fight against Florida.

Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma and Iowa rounded out the top five. Iowa jumped up to number six.

Another week goes by in the world of college football, and Alabama remains in the top spot. After their incredibly tough game against Florida, I’d say they’ve done enough to earn the right to hold onto the number one ranking.

Until they lose, I’m not sure how you put any team ahead of the Crimson Tide.

Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa and Penn State have all been very impressive through weeks, but it’s hard to know for sure which one will separate from the group.

Oregon has the best win, but PSU honestly looks like the best team in the B1G right now.

As for my Badgers, we’re holding strong to the 18th spot after having a bye week. Now, we play 12th-ranked Notre Dame this Saturday.

If you’re not hyped up for that, then you’re likely not a real football fan.

This Saturday can’t get here fast enough. We’re in for another great weekend of action!