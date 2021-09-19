Editorial

College GameDay Will Be At The Wisconsin/Notre Dame Game In Chicago

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

College GameDay is headed to Chicago this Saturday.

The popular college football event announced Saturday night that it’s headed to Chicago to watch the Wisconsin Badgers play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

The most curious thing about this situation is that Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff is also going to be in Chicago for the game.

I’m not sure GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff have been at the same location before, but it’s always seemed like they go out of their way to avoid each other.

Not this Saturday! This Saturday, both events will be going down in Chicago. It’s a pretty clear indication that the Badgers vs. Fighting Irish is the main event of the weekend.

 

I also wish I could be more excited about the fact GameDay will be at the Badgers game, but I’m struggling to get pumped up.

I have a very weird feeling in the back of my mind that Jack Coan is going to light us up to prove a point.

It should be a fun one in Chicago with GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff in attendance. Check it out at noon EST on Fox!