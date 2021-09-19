BREAKING: Body Found In Wyoming Likely Missing 22-Year-Old Gabby Petito, FBI Says

Authorities found a body believed to be missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Fox News reported Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing and the body has not yet been 100% positively identified, however, authorities say it is likely to be Petito as the body matches her description, according to Fox News.

Body found in Teton Park #GabbyPetito police will not confirm it’s gabby yet but she’s the only missing person in the area of search. pic.twitter.com/HIM8wDOHy9 — 0HOUR (@_0HOUR) September 19, 2021

The FBI and local police began searching Grand Teton National Park on Saturday. Gabby visited the park on Aug. 27 before she was reported missing on Sept. 11, Fox News reported.

News helicopters surrounded the site broadcasting video of a white tent and search teams with horses, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Parents Of Missing 22-Year-Old Woman Ask Fiancé Family To Disclose Her Location If They Have ‘Any Decency Left’)

Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie embarked on a cross-country road trip in a transit van on July 2. Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, without Petito and refused to provide any information about her whereabouts to the police.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.