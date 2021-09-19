London Breed Brushes Off Criticism After Violating Her Own Mask Mandate, Says ‘Monumental’ Band Reunion More Important

London Breed, the Democratic mayor of San Francisco, dismissed criticism Friday after she was caught on video dancing without a mask indoors at the Black Cat Club, defying her own mandate.

While speaking to the press, Breed stated that attention should be shifted away from her violating her own mask mandates during a deadly pandemic and towards the reunion of singers performing at the club, according to CBS5. She said she felt “this was sad that this is even a story.”

“The fact is there was something that was really monumental that occurred, and that is, Tony! Toni! Toné!, the original members, the brothers, Raphael Saadiq and Dwayne Wiggins, who have not performed in public, for I believe at least over twenty years, they are just really some of the most incredible artists in the history of this country, and the Bay Area in particular,” Breed said. “The fact that is getting lost here is very unfortunate.” (RELATED: Mayor Of San Francisco Goes To Nightclub Maskless, Breaks Her Own Mandate)

Breed was caught partying without a mask despite the city’s indoor mask mandate, once again breaking her own COVID rules.

London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, the first US city to impose a lockdown and the one with the strictest vaccine mandate, filmed partying without a mask despite the city’s indoor mask mandate, once again breaking her own COVID rules.pic.twitter.com/dzcc19z1Al — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) September 17, 2021

San Francisco’s health order requires those who attend live indoor performances to remain masked unless they are actively eating or drinking, CBS5 reported. Breed claimed that she was indeed following the rules because she was actively drinking at the venue.

“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” Breed said. “My drink was sitting at the table. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.”