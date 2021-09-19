Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Scores Seven Touchdowns Against Tulane

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral put on a clinic Saturday night against Tulane.

The talented quarterback scored a total of seven touchdowns during the 61-21 win, and his stat line is borderline unbelievable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

The Ole Miss star finished with 335 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 68 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

He had the kind of stats you’d expect to see on a college football video game back in the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Before the season started, I told people to keep an eye out for Corral down in Oxford. With another offseason in Lane Kiffin’s system, he was fixing to put up gigantic numbers.

We saw how he played in 2020. The writing was on the wall for a huge 2021, and he hasn’t disappointed thus far.

The first player in SEC history with 3 pass TD and 4 rush TD in a single game: Matt Corral 🔥 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/f3W9v5CEJJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 19, 2021

In fact, Corral is dominating and Saturday night is just the latest proof of that fact. Scoring seven touchdowns in a college game is absurd.

If you’re a fan of the Rebels, you have to be insanely happy with his production.

Matt Corral through the air:

◻️ 23/31

◻️ 335 yards

◻️ 3 TDs Matt Corral on the ground:

◻️ 13 carries

◻️ 68 yards

◻️ 4 TDs VIDEO. GAME. NUMBERS. 📸 @OleMissFB | pic.twitter.com/BXI3X54rts — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 19, 2021

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what Corral does down the rest of the stretch. The young man is a star!