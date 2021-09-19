Memphis Beats Mississippi State After Refs Make Massive Mistakes On A Punt

Memphis beat Mississippi State in shocking fashion Saturday.

The Tigers won 31-29 thanks to the refs massively screwing up a punt late in the fourth quarter. After the Bulldogs punted, no MSU player possessed the ball to stop the play, and Memphis player Calvin Austin III took the ball back to the house, despite a ref signaling for the play to stop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

Mississippi State may have actually been screwed more than I have ever seen them be screwed. pic.twitter.com/LAYbuos5PY — Hail State Stool NATTY CHAMPS (@HailStateStool) September 18, 2021

Following the gigantic screw up from the officials to allow Memphis to score, SEC Officiating released a statement noting two massive errors.

The back judge signaled for the clock to stop, which is reviewable but wasn’t. Second, the Tigers had two players on the field wearing the same number. That’s a five yard penalty that would have brought back the touchdown no matter what.

You can read the entire statement from SEC Officiating below.

I don’t understand how Mike Leach didn’t go absolutely insane Saturday when this happened. I would have lost my damn mind.

There are very few times the refs might actually cost you the game. This is one of them beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Congratulations to Memphis on their decisive and in no way controversial victory over Mississippi State — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2021

Seriously, how the hell do the refs screw that up? Not only did the back judge signal for the play to stop, but Memphis had two players on the field wearing the same number.

You couldn’t make up a screw up of this magnitude if you tried.

You really can’t catch Calvin Austin. Memphis now leads Mississippi State 28-17. pic.twitter.com/xx7dLfV0Wg — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) September 18, 2021

I hate teams that complain about the refs, but it’s 100% justified in this case. There’s simply no excuse for allowing mistakes like this to happen. Mississippi State has every right in the world to be furious.