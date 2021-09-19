Navy Training Jet Crashes In Texas Neighborhood, Both Pilots Injured

A Navy training jet crashed Sunday in a Texas neighborhood, injuring both pilots and damaging three homes in the neighborhood.

The pilots ejected before the plane crashed to the ground, according to The Associated Press (AP). One of the pilot’s parachutes tangled in overhead power lines.

2:30PM- Please see the statement below from #YourFWFD regarding the #LakeWorth aircraft incident. Moving forward, media inquiries should be directed to @lakeworthpd. We are grateful for the teamwork & coordination today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. #FWFDUpdate pic.twitter.com/sfzH7IiSDq — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2021

“We are incredibly fortunate that the plane crashed in the backyards of the homes and not the residences themselves,” a Forth Worth Fire Department statement read. (RELATED: Two Planes Collide Midair In Denver — Everyone Survives)

The jet that crashed was a Navy T-45C Goshawk belonging to the Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, the AP reported. The pilots were reportedly conducting a routine training flight along the Gulf Coast out of Corpus Christi International Airport.

Two off-duty firefighters witnessed the jet go down and were able to treat the two pilots before other first responders could arrive, the AP reported.

“I would imaging that for a pilot, this is the day that you dread, that you hope never comes,” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said, according to AP.