Notre Dame Vs. Wisconsin Is The Best College Football Game Of Week Four

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame is hands down the best college football game of the week.

Why is it the biggest game of the week? The answer is very simple. The playoff implications are huge. For the Badgers, a win would salvage the season and catapult us back into the playoff picture. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A loss more or less guarantees we have no shot at the playoff and we’re just going to be playing for bowl position the rest of the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

For Notre Dame, the Badgers represent what will likely be their toughest game of the season. It’s hard to know whether or not it will be Cincy, but at the very worst, Wisconsin will be the second-best team the Fighting Irish play all year.

Seeing as how ND is independent, they need as many impressive wins as possible. Beating the Badgers on a neutral field would give them a huge resume boost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

No matter how you slice it, the game in Chicago is going to have the spotlight of the college football world on it, which is why GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will both be at the matchup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Now, as a Wisconsin fan, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m very nervous. Jack Coan has a message to send, and it’s likely not one any Badgers fans want to hear. He wants to prove picking Graham Mertz over him was a gigantic mistake.

So far this season, it certainly looks like it was. So, to say I’m nervous is an understatement. However, I’m a Wisconsin man and I believe Chryst will find a way to save the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 24-21. Make sure to check it out at noon EST on Fox.