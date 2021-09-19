Penn State Beating Auburn Gets Big TV Ratings

Penn State beating Auburn 28-20 Saturday night put up some huge TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Nittany Lions earning a huge win at home over the Tigers averaged 6.59 million viewers on ABC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final numbers will be higher.

Another weekend of college football goes by, and another game gets monster TV ratings. Is America back or is America back?

The answer is an overwhelming yes, and the viewership for college football proves it.

Not only did a ton of people watch, but it was also an absolutely electric game. Penn State and Auburn traded shots all game long until only the Nittany Lions were left standing.

It was a huge night for PSU and the Big Ten, and it happened in front of the entire country.

It feels great to have football rolling again in America, and it makes me so happy to see such huge ratings. Let’s continue to have a monster season!