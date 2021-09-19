Steelers Lineman Trai Turner Ejected After Appearing To Spit At Raiders Players

Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Trai Turner found himself ejected Sunday during a 26-17 loss to the Raiders.

During the game, Turner was exchanging words with members of the Raiders when he walked over and appeared to spit at them. As soon as he did, he was tossed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the video below. It’s pretty damn embarrassing.

Trai Turner spitting on someone?? pic.twitter.com/kNuBTDonMI — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) September 19, 2021

According to Mike Tomlin’s version of events, someone actually spit on Turner first. Unfortunately, there’s no video of that, which is bad news for him!

Mike Tomlin says on the fracas that led to veteran G Trai Turner’s ejection, “somebody spit in his face.” Says Turner is not overly emotional, that he’s actually “a flat liner,” and that’s why Tomlin so vehemently argued w/ the officials over the tossing. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 19, 2021

Obviously, you simply can’t tolerate nonsense like that. You can’t tolerate a player apparently spitting at the other team.

I don’t care what’s happening on the field. You do something like that and you’re fixing to get lit up.

Steelers guard Trai Turner was ejected for spitting, now up to 3 ejections this season.https://t.co/HKILpdINjK pic.twitter.com/TIkHh1TpBp — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) September 19, 2021

If you ever spit on another grown man, it’s an automatic reason to go. You don’t even have to debate it. If someone spits on you, all bets are off. As I said above, Tomlin can give his version of events, but only one person appears to be on video doing any spitting. So, read into that as much as you want.

Not only did Turner get ejected for his alleged actions, but I’m 100% sure there’s a fine on the way from the NFL.

There’s no way Roger Goodell lets this go unpunished.

look CLOSELY and you’ll see Trai Turner (51) SPIT at a raiders player pic.twitter.com/I8H2IpXegI — alex 🌵 (@SimplyAS10prod) September 19, 2021

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions.