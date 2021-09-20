32 People Sent To Hospital After Bus Crashes On Way Home From Church Retreat

Thirty-two people were injured Sunday in Pennsylvania when a driver lost control of a bus and crashed while returning from a church retreat.

Teenagers and volunteer leaders from Lives Changed By Christ (LCBC) Church were involved in the accident along I-81 at Route 25 in Schuykill County, Pennsylvania, ABC 6 reported. Twenty-four people sustained injuries, while six people were in critical condition, according to WHDH. (RELATED: Pre-Dawn Bus Crash Reportedly Kills At Least 20, Injures 50 More)

Pennsylvania bus crash injures dozens of passengershttps://t.co/SF98M84ypE — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2021

The bus driver, a 37-year-old Lancaster man, lost control for unknown reasons when crossing over an exit ramp onto Route 25, the Patriot-News reported. The bus hit a center guardrail and ended up 50 yards off the road in a nearby wooded area before coming to a stop, according to the outlet.

“When something like this happens, it’s people shaking all around the bus. It takes some time to get in and get people out of the situation. The guys on the bus did a great job. We took out what we had to take out. Everybody was out and on their way to the hospital pretty quickly,” said Tremont Fire Chief Brian Eisenacher, according to WNEP-TV.

State Trooper David Boehm said that no fatalities were reported in the incident, WHDH reported.

“Our staff are onsite and are still working to gather all the details, but there are injured passengers who have been taken to nearby hospitals. There were a total of 3 buses returning to the Manheim campus, the other two buses have arrived safely to the campus,” LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft said, according to the Daily Voice.

Besides the bus, no other vehicles were involved in the crash, WNEP-TV reported.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police but has not received a response at the time of publication.