Baker Mayfield Wears Cleats Honoring American Hero Maxton Soviak

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wore some special cleats Sunday against the Texans.

The NFL passer wore cleats during the pregame honoring Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed during the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. Soviak was from Ohio, and died during the suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul.

You can check out the awesome cleats in the tweet below.

Baker Mayfield is honoring Maxton Soviak, a US service member killed in an attack in Afghanistan last month, with his pregame cleats. (via @SolesBySir) pic.twitter.com/3HsR5iZV75 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 19, 2021

I know I drag Mayfield a lot when he behaves like an idiot, but there’s no question that this is a 100% pure class move.

Right now, there is a lot of negativity surrounding the country. There are a lot of people who seem down and out on America.

Baker Mayfield’s pregame cleats honored Maxton Soviak. #Browns (via SolesBySir on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Q8wqMjKD9I — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 19, 2021

That’s an attitude and mentality that we need to shake. How do we do that? Well, in part we do it by remembering all the brave men and women who have worn the uniform of the USA.

Mayfield has a monster platform and he used it Sunday to shine a light on a true hero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Rivero (@solesbysir)

Props to Mayfield for honoring Maxton Soviak. That’s the kind of move that you will always see me applaud.