‘Change Is Brewing’: Ben & Jerry’s Indulges Democrat Cori Bush With New Social Justice Flavor

Ben & Jerry’s created a new ice cream flavor that promotes legislation introduced by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, NBC News reported Monday.

The new limited-time flavor, called “Change Is Brewing,” consists of coffee ice cream, marshmallows, and fudge brownies, according to NBC News. The flavor is intended to promote Bush’s People’s Response Act, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Ben & Jerry’s Won’t Sell Ice Cream In Certain Parts Of Israel Just Three Years After Partnering With Outspoken Anti-Semite)

Jabari Paul, the company’s U.S. activism manager, announced the flavor at a press conference Monday. “The flavor supports the vision of the world in which every community is safe and everyone including Black and brown people can thrive,” he said at the conference.

Ben & Jerry’s unveils new flavor to support Rep. Cori Bush’s public safety bill. https://t.co/3dXV7iCc6j — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2021

The People’s Response Act would create a division within the Department of Health and Human Services in which about 50,000 first responders, who are not cops, would respond to mental health incidents, according to KMOV4.

Bush told NBC News the legislation would divert funds to “grassroots organizations already doing the work of keeping our communities safe, and creating alternative responses to 911 calls for mental health emergencies.”

“The People’s Response Act can and will transform public safety in our country. This is the future that we deserve — and Ben & Jerry’s support of this bill shows the momentum we have towards making it a reality,” Bush continued.

In 2020, Ben & Jerry’s partnered with Colin Kaepernick to create a nonfat frozen yogurt called “Change the Whirled” where proceeds funded his social justice organization called “Know Your Rights Camp.” In 2016, Ben & Jerry’s publicly supported Black Lives Matter in a blog post.

Despite consistently calling for defunding the police, Bush spent about $70,000 on private security, according to FEC records. Members of the progressive Democratic group called “the Squad,” which includes New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, also spent thousands on their own security.