ANALYSIS: The One Person Who Could Stop Democrats’ Huge Amnesty Plan Just Did

Democrats’ plan to include a path to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants in their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill has been stopped by the one person who had the power to do so: the Senate parliamentarian.

Democrats were seeking to “provide permanent resident status to immigrant workers and families” who passed a health and background check, The New York Times reported. The measure would also provide $105 billion for eligible immigrants to gain “access to federal benefits,” a presentation created by Democrats and obtained by the Daily Caller shows.