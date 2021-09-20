Editorial

Dua Lipa Wins Day In Tiniest Gingham Cropped Top And Mini Skirt Combo

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Dua Lipa hands down won the day in the tiniest printed cropped top and skirt combo when she stepped out in New York City with model Bella Hadid.

Dua Lipa New York City. (Photo credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

The 26-year-old singer and model looked absolutely fantastic in the tiny button-up cropped long-sleeve black-and-white gingham shirt and skirt that hit above her knees as she reportedly joined the Victoria’s Secret model on their way to Gigi Hadid’s apartment to celebrate Gigi’s daughter’s first birthday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Sunday.

She completed the fun look with her hair partly pulled back, sunglasses and platform black shoes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Bella Hadid And Dua Lipa. New York City. (Photo credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid And Dua Lipa. New York City. (Photo credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

And Bella sported a fun red and white print skirt with black boots, a black top and white jacket.

To say both ladies looked perfect would be a serious understatement. Check out some of Dua’s other unforgettable looks here.