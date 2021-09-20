Grant Delpit Destroys Houston Texans QB Davis Mills With A Monster Hit

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills got lit up Sunday during a loss to the Browns.

Late in the fourth quarter, Cleveland safety Grant Delpit blitzed Mills and went completely unblocked to the QB. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When he arrived, he dropped Mills with a monster hit. Watch the awesome play below.

Not sure I’ve ever seen a quarterback less aware of an impending sack, man. pic.twitter.com/yjE7jItvkL — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 19, 2021

Football is back, ladies and gentlemen! Football is back and it’s back in a big way! You know we’re rolling again once we have hits like this happening.

If there’s one thing we all know, it’s that you have to keep your head on a swivel. Mills didn’t see Delpit coming, and he paid a huge price.

Grant Delpit’s NFL Debut: 3 Solo Tackles (5 total)

2 Sacks

1 Forced Fumble Impact Player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Er8JMPjXBS — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) September 19, 2021

While nobody really likes seeing malicious hits that hurt people, this hit from Delpit was as clean as they come.

It was a perfect tackle late in a game to help his team. It’s exactly what the game is all about.

Feels Good to be back. WIN! — GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) September 19, 2021

Next time, Mills should keep his wits about him so he doesn’t end up getting destroyed in front of the country. Welcome to the NFL, rookie!