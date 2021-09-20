Editorial

Grant Delpit Destroys Houston Texans QB Davis Mills With A Monster Hit

Davis Mills (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/riversmccown/status/1439679767826022401)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills got lit up Sunday during a loss to the Browns.

Late in the fourth quarter, Cleveland safety Grant Delpit blitzed Mills and went completely unblocked to the QB. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When he arrived, he dropped Mills with a monster hit. Watch the awesome play below.

Football is back, ladies and gentlemen! Football is back and it’s back in a big way! You know we’re rolling again once we have hits like this happening.

If there’s one thing we all know, it’s that you have to keep your head on a swivel. Mills didn’t see Delpit coming, and he paid a huge price.

While nobody really likes seeing malicious hits that hurt people, this hit from Delpit was as clean as they come.

It was a perfect tackle late in a game to help his team. It’s exactly what the game is all about.

Next time, Mills should keep his wits about him so he doesn’t end up getting destroyed in front of the country. Welcome to the NFL, rookie!