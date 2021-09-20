Watch The Final Trailer For ‘Halloween Kills’

“Halloween Kills” looks like it’s going to be epic.

The final trailer for the latest installment of the horror series with Jamie Lee Curtis dropped Monday, and it should be enough to get fans pumped up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. Trust me when I say you’re going to be impressed.

This movie looks so damn good. I’m not a huge horror fan, but I have enjoyed all the “Halloween” movies with Curtis.

It looks like “Halloween Kills” will pick up right where “Halloween” left off in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halloween Kills (@halloweenmovie)

I don’t think it’s unfair to say that “Halloween” (2018) was one of the best horror movies in a very long time. I watched it in theaters, and was clinging to my seat the entire time.

It was awesome watching Laurie Strode battle it out with Michael. Now, the gang from the original is getting back together for another go.

Yeah, you don’t have to say much more to convince me that it’s going to be worth checking out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halloween Kills (@halloweenmovie)

You can check out “Halloween Kills” in theaters and on Peacock starting October 15. There is a 100% chance I will give this one a watch!