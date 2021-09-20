John Harbaugh Gives Incredible Locker Room Speech After The Ravens Beat The Chiefs

John Harbaugh was on fire in the locker room after the Ravens beat the Chiefs 36-35 late Sunday night.

The Ravens won an incredibly tough game against Patrick Mahomes and company, and Baltimore played about as gutsy as you ever could. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

After the game was done, Harbaugh gave a speech for the ages, and it’s a must-watch video for anyone who is a football fan.

Fire it up below and enjoy!

“GO FOR IT! That’s what you did tonight!” pic.twitter.com/2WBqqhqTyL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

Do we think the Ravens are fired up about their big Sunday night win over Kansas City Chiefs or do we think they’re excited?

The answer is an overwhelming yes. That speech from Harbaugh was pure emotions. It was a man unfiltered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

The Ravens fought like some dogs against the Chiefs. They got down and dirty in the trenches when their backs were to the wall, and they refused to break.

If that doesn’t make you proud as a football coach, then you’re simply in the wrong sport. This is why we play the game!

We play the game to see these kinds of raw emotions when the clock hits zero!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

Even though I’m not a fan of the Ravens, I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t an awesome video. It was beyond cool!